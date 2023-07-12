MARRIED MAN DIES AT HOOKER'S HOUSE

A MARRIED man from Beitbridge died while having sex with a suspected sex worker in the border town yesterday.
The man, only identified as Masvingo, who is a tout, died
in the Garikai area of Beitbridge.
Sources in Beitbridge said Masvingo died after inhaling
toxic fumes from a brazier (mbaura) which they had lit to warm the room
overnight.
However, others suspect foul play. They were found naked and unconscious while stuck together on Tuesday morning.
His body was removed and the sex worker, identified as
Peshy, was admitted to hospital.
“The death of this guy could possibly be as a result of
mbaura after he hooked up with this girl.
“Police just took the body and the woman who survived is in
hospital.
“There are so many twists in the story. I think hearing it
from the police would be better.
“Some are assuming the guy was drugged and robbed.
“Others are saying the guy is not dead because pane ka
element kema drugs saka achamuka,” said a source.
Added the source: “The guy was married and his wife even
came and stood among the onlookers.
“She didn’t know that it was her husband and when she got
home, that’s when she got a call from the police to visit Mashavire base
station.”
Masvingo was a well-known tout operating from the Masvingo
Road turnoff in Beitbridge.
“At around 4am, some tenants in the main house heard loud
groans coming from the tuckshop that Peshy rented.
“They ignored the groans, but went to check later on. They
knocked on the tuckshop door.
“The landlady authorised them to break down the door to see
what was going on.
“When they broke down the door, one tenant peeked into the
room and quickly shut it after seeing the two naked and stuck to one another.
“The assumption was that they were sleeping. A while later
they became curious why the two weren’t coming out.
“That was the moment they realised that Masvingo was
lifeless.”
The sources said Peshy had only arrived in Beitbridge about
three months ago. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment