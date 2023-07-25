MARRIED BUSINESSMAN TRAPPED AT MARRIED LOVER'S HOUSE, AXED TO DEATH

A BUSINESSMAN was axed to death, and had his legs chopped off, in a vicious attack on Sunday for allegedly bedding a gold panner’s wife.

Abia Vimbai Mapininga (67) of Chindavata General Dealer, was lured to Doubt Dzama’s house in a WhatsApp conversation where he met his fate.

Dzama is said to have found Abia love messages in his wife Sharon Dzama’s cellphone and he decided to trap him.

Sources told H-Metro that Dzama confiscated Sharon’s mobile phone, following a tip off, and started chatting with Abia, pretending to be Sharon.

He invited Abia to come over to the house and he fell for the bait.

“Vimbai had been bedding Sharon for some time.

“He would visit her at night whenever Dzama was away gold panning.

“Residents tipped Dzama and he returned unexpectedly and took his wife’s mobile phone. Abia was lured to the house and, when he entered, Dzama struck him on the head with an axe and also off chopped his legs,” said the source.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the murder and urged people to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“Police are investigating a murder that took place in Tafira village under Chief Mashayamombe,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

“The deceased was reported to have left his home at around 9pm. He told his wife that he was going to the shops, but instead went to visit his married lover.

“Upon arrival, he found his lover with her husband and the two fought and the deceased was struck with an axe.

“He was rushed to a clinic and pronounced dead upon arrival.

“The accused person was reported to have informed the kraal head and disappeared.” H Metro