MAN STABBED TO DEATH IN FIGHT OVER TEEN GIRLFRIEND

A MAN was stabbed to death on Sunday while restraining two men fighting over a 15-year-old girl in Fort Rixon.

Mthokozisi Sibanda (19) was stabbed on the chest with an okapi knife by a 17-year-old, who was fighting with Gift Moyo (20), over a girl.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the case and said the juvenile was now facing a murder charge.

“Police in Fort Rixon are investigating a case of murder which occurred on Sunday at Wessels Village 1,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

“The victim had intervened to stop a fight between the suspect and Gift Moyo who were fighting over a girlfriend aged 15,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi. H Metro