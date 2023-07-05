MAN STABBED TO DEATH IN FIGHT OVER TEEN GIRLFRIEND

A MAN was stabbed to death on Sunday while restraining two men fighting over a 15-year-old girl in Fort Rixon.
Mthokozisi Sibanda (19) was stabbed on the chest with an
okapi knife by a 17-year-old, who was fighting with Gift Moyo (20), over a
girl.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, confirmed the case and said the juvenile was now facing a murder
charge.
“Police in Fort Rixon are investigating a case of murder
which occurred on Sunday at Wessels Village 1,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.
“The victim had intervened to stop a fight between the
suspect and Gift Moyo who were fighting over a girlfriend aged 15,” said
Ass-Comm Nyathi. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment