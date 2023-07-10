MAN PELTS ED MOTORCADE, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A DARING Harare man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with disorderly conduct after he pelted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade with stones along Julius Nyerere Way in Harare recently.
Benjamin Mupombwe (30) of Epworth appeared before
magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday and was remanded in custody pending bail
application today.
The State is the complainant in the matter.
Allegations are that on July 4, 2023, the complainant, a
member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), was deployed at corner Julius
Nyerere Way and Robson Manyika Avenue controlling traffic while waiting for the
presidential motorcade to pass.
As the motorcade made its way through, it is alleged
Mupombwe threw stones at it, leading to his arrest.
Recently, another Epworth man, Masimba Graig Muganira, was
stopped by State security agents from confronting President Emmerson Mnangagwa
who was delivering a speech in the dormitory town where he handed over 265
securitised deeds of grant to residents of the largely informal settlement.
As he was delivering a speech, Muganira breached security
and raced to the podium to confront Mnangagwa, but he was stopped a few metres
away.
He was taken behind the VVIP tent, where he was allegedly
assaulted.
When he appeared in court, he requested a Tswana
interpreter insisting that it was the only language he understood.
In yet another recent case, a Harare man, Dumisani Dangirwa
(43), was arrested on a charge of insulting Mnangagwa after he allegedly said
the Zanu PF leader was a failure and would lose the elections set for August
23.
He was remanded in custody. Newsday
