MAN PELTS ED MOTORCADE, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A DARING Harare man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with disorderly conduct after he pelted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade with stones along Julius Nyerere Way in Harare recently.

Benjamin Mupombwe (30) of Epworth appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday and was remanded in custody pending bail application today.

The State is the complainant in the matter.

Allegations are that on July 4, 2023, the complainant, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), was deployed at corner Julius Nyerere Way and Robson Manyika Avenue controlling traffic while waiting for the presidential motorcade to pass.

As the motorcade made its way through, it is alleged Mupombwe threw stones at it, leading to his arrest.

Recently, another Epworth man, Masimba Graig Muganira, was stopped by State security agents from confronting President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was delivering a speech in the dormitory town where he handed over 265 securitised deeds of grant to residents of the largely informal settlement.

As he was delivering a speech, Muganira breached security and raced to the podium to confront Mnangagwa, but he was stopped a few metres away.

He was taken behind the VVIP tent, where he was allegedly assaulted.

When he appeared in court, he requested a Tswana interpreter insisting that it was the only language he understood.

In yet another recent case, a Harare man, Dumisani Dangirwa (43), was arrested on a charge of insulting Mnangagwa after he allegedly said the Zanu PF leader was a failure and would lose the elections set for August 23.

He was remanded in custody. Newsday