MAN MISTAKEN FOR A THIEF AT GIRLFRIEND'S HOUSE, BEATEN TO DEATH

A 25-year-old Kwekwe man was assaulted and later died from injuries sustained when he was mistaken for a thief while visiting his girlfriend.
The incident happened on July 2, 2023 around 2100 hours
after the now deceased Sylvester Ncube visited his girlfriend who stays in
Mbizo.
Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to desist from
violence and urged to handover suspect to the police.
“We urge members of the public not to assault or apply
instant justice to persons they suspect to have committed crime” he added.
Sources privy to the incident said Ncube visited his
girlfriend and knocked on her door but there was no response. He then went to
the next house and knocked again,”
“When he knocked on his girlfriend’s neighbour, the
occupant Philip Luthuli (22) got out and teamed up with another Shepherd
Mafukidze and started assaulting the now deceased.
They assaulted him all over the body using a Sjambok and
another unknown object.
On the 7th day of July 2023, Ncube started complaining of
pain on the ribs and told his friends about the assault.
He was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was
admitted and his condition started to deteriorate and he passed on the
following day (July 08) around 1200hours.
A police report was made, the two were arrested on murder
charges and were detained in police custody. TellZimNews
