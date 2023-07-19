MAN MISTAKEN FOR A THIEF AT GIRLFRIEND'S HOUSE, BEATEN TO DEATH

A 25-year-old Kwekwe man was assaulted and later died from injuries sustained when he was mistaken for a thief while visiting his girlfriend.

The incident happened on July 2, 2023 around 2100 hours after the now deceased Sylvester Ncube visited his girlfriend who stays in Mbizo.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to desist from violence and urged to handover suspect to the police.

“We urge members of the public not to assault or apply instant justice to persons they suspect to have committed crime” he added.

Sources privy to the incident said Ncube visited his girlfriend and knocked on her door but there was no response. He then went to the next house and knocked again,”

“When he knocked on his girlfriend’s neighbour, the occupant Philip Luthuli (22) got out and teamed up with another Shepherd Mafukidze and started assaulting the now deceased.

They assaulted him all over the body using a Sjambok and another unknown object.

On the 7th day of July 2023, Ncube started complaining of pain on the ribs and told his friends about the assault.

He was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was admitted and his condition started to deteriorate and he passed on the following day (July 08) around 1200hours.

A police report was made, the two were arrested on murder charges and were detained in police custody. TellZimNews