MAN KILLS HONDA FIT DRIVER, STRIPS CAR FOR PARTS

A MAN from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo allegedly killed a motorist in Hwange, stole his vehicle and stripped it for parts.
Elias Dzingai allegedly killed Irvine Simbuyu (27) and
stole his Honda Fit vehicle and a brown wallet.
The incident occurred in Baobab Extension, Hwange on June
24,2023.
The police have since recovered the brown wallet containing
the victim’s particulars from the suspect, as well as the body of the Honda Fit
vehicle, which had its parts stripped off.
Police confirmed his arrest on their official twitter
handle, ”On 07/07/23, CID Homicide Bulawayo and CID Hwange acted on received
information and arrested Elias Dzingai in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, for a murder
case which occurred in Baobab Extension, Hwange, on 24/05/23 where he allegedly
killed Irvine Simbuyu (27) and stole hisHonda Fit vehicle. Police has since
recovered a brown wallet containing the victim’s particulars from the suspect
and the body of the Honda Fit vehicle, which had its parts stripped off,’’ read
the tweet. Chronicle
