MAN KILLED IN SPORTS BAR

POLICE have arrested three men in connection with murder at a sports bar in Chitungwiza.
Witness Mombeshora (33), Shrine Kamusoko (31), and
Simbarashe, who can neither hear nor speak, were arrested following an incident
that led to the death of Lloyd Dongo (48).
The victim had bravely attempted to rescue his friend from
being assaulted at a local sports bar at Unit M Shopping Centre.
Police are looking for another suspect, identified only as
Simba.
On the night of July 14, 2023, a violent altercation
unfolded at the sports bar.
Witnesses reported that a confrontation between several
individuals quickly escalated, endangering the lives of those present.
It is alleged that Mombeshora, Kamusoko, Simbarashe and
Simba were involved in the violent confrontation.
Dongo, a courageous bystander, intervened in an attempt to
protect his friend from harm.
Tragically, he was struck with an iron bar, resulting in
severe injuries.
He was rushed to a local hospital but sadly succumbed to
his injuries on Saturday. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment