MAN KILLED IN BAR BRAWL OVER CHAIR

A 40- YEAR – OLD man has died in a no holds-barred fight over a chair in a night club. Mamasa Magwarimbo sustained head injuries and died upon admission and Parirenyatwa Hospital after Nathan Ziwini (38) allegedly beat him up.

The incident occurred today, July 9,2023 at Dzivarasekwa. Police confirmed the tragedy on their official twitter handle: ‘’ On 09/07/23, Police in Dzivarasekwa arrested Nathan Ziwini (38) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly assaulted Mamasa Magwarimbo (40) after a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa. The victim sustained severe head injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital,’’ read the tweet.