MAN FOUND DEAD AT MADZIBABA'S HOUSE

MYSTERY sorrounds the death of a Chitungwiza man at the home of a prominent prophet.

Some body parts missing, thereby raising speculation that he may have been murdered for ritual purposes.

The mouth, nose, ears and one eye were said to have been removed from the late Morgan Tsoka’s body.

A day before discovery of the murder, Tsoka of House Number 3311 Nhaudzao Street, Unit D, Seke, Chitungwiza, left his home in the company of the prominent prophet, known as “Boss Gina”, heading for Mahusekwa.

Sources said the two were close friends and Madzibaba Gina had requested the deceased to take care of his rural home.

The prophet and his wife were travelling to Bulawayo.

When the couple returned, they entered the dining room and found his mutilated body and a report was made to police.

Tsoka left behind a wife, Patience Taisi, and an eight-day old baby.

The couple only started living together in February last year.

Efforts to get a comment from Madzibaba Gina were fruitless as his phone was not reachable. H Metro