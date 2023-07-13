MAN DUMPS WIFE FOR MAID IN COURT

A TROUBLED man from Queens Park suburb in Bulawayo pulled a shocker in court as he dumped his wife for allegedly bashing him and insulting him for failing to secure a job.
Timothy Dube revealed that after he was involved in an
accident he lost his job where he was employed as shop manager.
He said his wife who is gainfully employed shouldered the
home needs that included paying all bills and paying the maid’s wage.
He said after that his wife would verbally abuse him in
front of their children and would brand him a useless man. She would punch him
and hurl insults at him whenever they argued, he said.
He applied for a protection order at Bulawayo’s Tredgold
Courts.
“I’m applying for a protection order against my wife Selma
Sibanda. Whenever we are involved in an argument she beats me and insults me in
front of our children. She brands me a useless man forgetting that I’m the one
who paid for her secondary and tertiary education to help her attain the
qualifications she has. I hope this court will grant me a protection order,” he
said.
Selma took to the stand and said: “He was in love with our
maid and we fought over that. Time after time we are involved in heated
arguments which spiral into fights.”
Robert said: “She has abused me more than enough, I no
longer want to stay with her. It’s better we sell the house and share the
money. I cannot stand her unbearable abuse.”
The magistrate Makelo Ncube granted the couple a reciprocal
order. The order binds the pair to live peacefully with each other and not to
physically and verbally abuse each other.
They were also ordered to go for counselling and return to
the court after a month. B Metro
