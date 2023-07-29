MALEMA : WE PROVED THEM WRONG



EFF leader Julius Malema used his speech at the party’s 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium in Soweto to take a swipe at those who had said the party would not survive more than a year.

On Saturday, Malema addressed thousands of EFF supporters from all over the country, who came to celebrate the party's milestone of reaching 10 years.

He said "doomsayers" had written off the party and had even said it would "never achieve 1% of the vote" when it was formed in 2013.

"They said EFF was only passing by. EFF is not going anywhere, EFF is still here, and EFF is still going to be around. Whether they like it or not. They are witnessing history today," Malema said to loud cheers from the crowd.

The EFF is the third largest party in the country.

Malema also took a swipe at journalists who he said had also written the party off when it was formed. He added: They said EFF would not even last a year, and today, I looked at them walking inside the stadium – what a walk of shame, you disappointed them, you proved them wrong.

"Where are they today, because the EFF is turning 10 years? We cannot hear their voices."

He claimed that a journalist, on Saturday morning TV, had said that the only party which could fill up the FNB Stadium was the ANC, but that he had phoned the journalist and told them that the EFF was the only party that had the capacity to fill the stadium beyond its capacity.

The FNB Stadium has can take 94 000 people, and EFF supporters filled it to capacity.

"Where are they today, because the baby that was born in 2013 is 10 years old today. They said EFF is a party that will not have an impact. They compared us with Cope. We are not Cope, we are the generation that our ancestors have been waiting for," Malema said to more loud cheers.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, before Malema delivered his speech, had instructed the stadium management to allow the party’s supporters onto the pitch as the stadium was filling up, with more people still outside.

Malema also used his speech to remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and his former comrade in the ANC Youth League Sindiso Magaqa.

He said: "Mama Winnie’s spirit lives on in all of us here. We are the children of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the most fearless woman, a woman who was always proud of young people who are ready to fight," he said.

The EFF’s headquarters are named after Madikizela-Mandela.

"Comrades, we are here. They like it or not. We just came to confirm to them that we are here, we are not going nowhere, and we will be here for the next 10 years," Malema said.

Leaders of other opposition parties, such as UDM president Bantu Holomisa and ATM president Vuyo Zungula also attended the EFF’s rally and gave messages of support. News24