MAI TT CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY IN JAIL

INCARCERATED comedienne Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi celebrates her 38th birthday today.

She was born on July 2, 1985.

A few days before Mai Titi was jailed for nine months for fraud and theft of trust property, the comedienne’s birthday celebrations had been incorporated into a music concert dubbed Winter Warmer Family Bash, which is being held today.

Mai Titi was billed to perform among a galaxy of music stars at the event that is being organised by Werras Entertainment at Harare Gardens.

She and Blot, a Zimdancehall artiste have been scraped off the line-up that is being headlined by sungura maestro Alick Macheso.

Blot, born Takura Chioniso, was arraigned before the courts after he was arrested for possession of 1,15g of Crystal Meth.

Samuel Saungweme, fondly known as Boss Werras in showbiz circles, confirmed today’s show arguing that it was never about Mai Titi.

He said they mooted hosting the show weeks before Mai Titi was arrested.

“We are hosting the Winter Warmer Family Bash on Sunday [today] and apparently Mai Titi was one of us because the day coincidentally turned out to be her birthday,” Boss Werras said.

“She marketed the show saying it was her birthday celebration, which is why if you check the first poster you will see where it is written ‘Celebrating Mai Titi’s birthday’.

“So as someone who was going to be one of our biggest artistes we had to go like that as we never knew that fate had other plans for her.

“This is why you see that the show is still going on regardless of the situation that Mai Titi is not here.”

Boss Werras refuted rumours going around that the proceeds of the show were meant to assist the incarcerated comedienne’s family.

“The proceeds from the event will not be going to Mai Titi since she was a performing artiste and she would have been paid just like any other performing artiste on the day,” he said.

“She was not the organiser of the event.”

Macheso will today lead a group of artistes including Dorcas Moyo, Diamond Musica, Mathias Mhere, Silent Killer, Merciless Zim and DJ Tanaman, among others.

“We had to make a few changes because two of our lined up artistes are no longer part of the event,” Boss Werras said.

“However, we will still do something for Mai Titi in celebration of her birthday as she is still part of our family.

“We have something on our sleeves for her, even if it means engaging her at the prison.

“We still talk to her management and even if we are busy with our show we will find someone to send her a gift or something special.”

Boss Werras said even Blot was part of the music family.

“We work with artistes regardless of their personal lives because they know how they handle their lives better than us and we do this with every artiste not just these two,” he said. Standard