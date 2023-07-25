skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 25 July 2023
MAHERE RUBBISHES STATE MEDIA CLAIMS
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BIGWIGS SHUN CHAMISA RALLIES
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior officials have continued to shun their leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa who was a lone figure at the par...
I KILLED A HOOKER 50 YEARS AGO : MAN CONFESSES AS NGOZI HAUNTS FAMILY
A Nyanga family is living in fear of a vengeful spirit that claims to be a sex worker who was murdered 50 years ago by the family’s patria...
I WAS BUSY : NCUBE SNUBS CCC LAUNCH
CCC deputy presidents Mr Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube snubbed the party’s election campaign launch amid reports that the party c...
FREDDY EXPELLED FROM CCC
WE WILL NOT BE REMOVED FROM POWER, SAYS ED AS SOLDIERS DISH OUT REGALIA
Soldiers in military gear stole the limelight at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign rally in Mashonaland Central as the Zanu PF leader ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment