MAGISTRATE OVERTURNS CCC RALLY BANS

Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi on Saturday gave a reprieve to the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) in Chipinge to hold banned rallies.

The rallies were scheduled for Thursday to Saturday at Holland, Muzite and Pfidza Business Centres in the Chipinge East constituency.

Officer Commanding Chipinge, Superintendent Godwill Chinyanganya had banned the rallies on Wednesday alleging that CCC notifications were not compliant with the provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

“I chief Superintendent Godwill Chinyanganya the regulatory authority for Chipinge district, the police district which covers areas including meetings at the above-mentioned business centres. May I advise you that all your notifications are not compliant with the provision of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act chapter (11:23). I urge you to revisit them,” read the letter.

CCC then appealed his decision at the local court. Admire Nkumbula of Mhungu and Associates represented CCC.

He argued that Chinyanganya had given a vague excuse for CCC not to hold its rallies. After the reprieve, the party held a rally at Pfidza Business Centre last Sunday. Masvingo Mirror