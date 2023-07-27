LOVE SCANDAL ROCKS SCHOOL : PARENTS PROTEST

PARENTS of students at Presbyterian High School in Mhondoro have filed a petition against the school’s headmaster over allegations of corruption, intimidation and a love scandal.

The petition, addressed to the district schools’ inspector, the school’s board and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, calls for investigations into stock management, procurement procedures and contracts awarded to companies, as well as the claims of bullying, intimidation of children and a recent students’ love scandal.

The parents also called for the dissolution of the current School Development Committee (SDC) and the election of new officials.

“There is a need to look at previous and current SDC’s procurement processes and procedures.

“Stock management and the process of procuring goods and services, including validity of contracts awarded to certain companies for school uniforms services, general works and computers.

“There are various reported incidents of bullying and intimidation of children by administrators and prefects, including the recent love scandal by students.

“The school head and his administration must be reminded that the decision to pay school fees in US dollars was mooted by parents to help stabilise other matters and this privilege must not be used for personal gain,” reads the petition. H Metro