KILLERS COOKED TAPIWA'S HEAD

TAPIWA Makore’s head was at one time ‘COOKED’, in an attempt to contain the smell from its decomposing state, before it was taken to a sangoma in Mozambique.
Mystery still surrounds the whereabouts of the head of the
boy, whose murder has captured the attention of the country, three years after
he was killed in Murehwa.
He was murdered by Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore
Senior, who were sentenced to death by High Court Judge Justice Munamato
Mutevedzi.
Tapiwa Jr who was sacrificed in a bizarre ritual to “boost
a cabbage business,” was buried without his head.Gaylord Shamba (59), who is
the uncle of Tafadzwa, believes Tapiwa Jr’s head was taken to a Mozambican
sangoma for ritual purposes.
The sangoma is said to have turned down the head after
Tafadzwa and Tapiwa Sr failed to take the sangoma’s instructions.
Gaylord told Kwayedza, in an exclusive interview, that he
had a conversation with Tafadzwa, when he was in the cells, where he opened up
on the missing head.
“I once visited him when he was in the cells to find out
what really transpired.
“He confessed that he killed Tapiwa after slicing him into
pieces and stashing the body parts into plastic papers, including the head, as
per instructions.
“He confessed there were others involved, including Tapiwa
Senior, who took the head and left with it for Mozambique after it was cooked.”
The decision to ‘cook’ the head was to try and contain the
smell as they believed there were security traps along the way.
Gaylord added: “Tafadzwa made it clear that he doesn’t know
where the head is.
“He insists that the sangoma did not accept the head they
took to Mozambique as the n’anga wanted a fresh and uncooked head, similar to a
chicken head.
“It is said the entourage dumped the head along the way,
but he was not sure whether it was dumped on the Mozambican or Zimbabwean
side.”
Shadreck Makore (71), the uncle of the late Tapiwa Jr and
elder brother to Tapiwa Sr, said they were hurt after burying Tapiwa’s torso.
“We want to know where the head was buried because we were
really pained by the loss.
“The two killers deserve the death sentence.
“I’m convinced that there are other people involved in this
issue.”
Tapiwa Junior’s granny, Mbuya Alice Makore (75, said she
was also devastated and was waiting for Chief Mangwende to help them.
“I developed heart complications following the death of
Tapiwa, my grandson.
“I was only relieved when I heard the two were handed death
sentences.
“However, we still want to know the whereabouts of the
head.” H Metro
