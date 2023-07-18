KASUKUWERE LOST OUT, SAYS CHIWENGA

Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy whose electoral processes are guided by laws of the land and the electorate should not be lured into engaging in activities aimed at undermining democratic and legal processes, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga said this when he addressed thousands of ruling Zanu PF supporters at Chiunye Primary School in Mt Darwin South constituency yesterday.

The rally in Mt Darwin follows unfounded claims by former Cabinet minister Mr Saviour Kasukuwere that the ruling Zanu PF party had a hand in his disqualification as a presidential election candidate by the High Court.

This was after the court found that the former legislator for Mt Darwin South had failed to meet the basic requirement of being a registered voter to enable him to contest in the August 23 elections.

Addressing the gathering, VP Chiwenga said he was heartened by the people of Mt Darwin’s high level of political maturity and consciousness which saw them distancing themselves from Mr Kasukuwere’s failed attempt for the presidency.

He said such political consciousness, horned in the liberation struggle, had been a key cog in Mt Darwin’s resolute support for the quest for independence.

He paid tribute to the ruling party’s supporters for continuing to back the revolution particularly at a time President Mnangagwa had set the economy on a path to rapid economic growth.

“What we want is for people to follow the national Constitution if they want to participate in elections,” said VP Chiwenga.

“There is this gentleman who comes from near this place. He sold out and sought to take the ruling party as personal property. That is impossible. Zanu PF cannot fit in anyone’s pocket but we all fit inside Zanu PF.

“This idea of trying to disrupt our elections will not succeed. If you grandstand, undermining our processes it is you who will fail.

“Our Constitution is clear that our courts are there to interpret the law. If you fall foul of the law, you can’t turn around and start maligning others who were not part to your transgressions,” said VP Chiwenga.

The Constitution, under Section 169, stipulated that if one wanted to participate in elections, there was a period one was expected to be ordinarily resident in the country.

“That law cannot be changed to suit anybody. It is the law. If you want to be a candidate, you must meet the minimum set requirements,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said the ruling party and its presidential candidate were ready to face anybody at the polls and were confident of romping to victory on the back of economic development projects being championed by the Second Republic.

He implored the electorate to resoundingly vote for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party candidates so that the Second Republic could continue with the development work currently being championed across the country.

Mt Darwin South ruling party parliamentary candidate Cde Kudakwashe Mupamhanga said the revolution was safe as people in the constituency were ready to affirm it by resoundingly voting for President Mnangagwa on August 23.

“Former members are not members and sellouts will not be tolerated and all those who want to rejoin the party should do so in a proper way like what the Vice President has said.”

Cde Mupamhanga said: “We are emboldened, stronger and energised, ready for the harmonised elections to win for the party and vote for President Mnangagwa. August 23 is a forgone conclusion.”

Young Health Professionals for Economic Development chairperson Dr Gamuchirai Muchesa commended the Second Republic for the manner in which it had improved the country’s health sector.

“What makes us happier as health professionals is the strides taken by Government in guaranteeing universal health coverage of sufficient quality,” said Dr Muchesa.

“Even in areas where people were struggling to get health care services, they are now getting them. We are also happy that the hospitals are being equipped which makes it easier for us to do our work in a conducive environment.”

Zanu PF supporter Ms Rosemary Shonhiwa said President Mnangagwa’s administration had delivered beyond expectations in a short space of time.

“Government has delivered, they have done a lot in a short space of time. Even if you look at the roads, companies that were opened, mines and all the jobs that have been created. They have done well and we will vote for them.”

Another Zanu PF supporter Ms Irene Mufutamari commended the availing of amenities.

“Before the coming in of the New Dispensation, we had challenges with basic things like water but now that has been addressed through the borehole drilling scheme.”

Ms Patricia Sosono and Ms Linda Mukototsi commended developments in the agricultural sector as well as empowerment initiatives for ordinary people in the mining sector.

Meanwhile, people residing in the Retreat area in Harare South will soon be issued with title deeds, as the Government moves to regularise the settlement.

President Mnangagwa recently launched the issuance of title deeds in Epworth and Hunyani constituency’s Ward 3

Speaking at a rally in to drum up support for Hunyani Constituency candidate Cde Tongai Mnangagwa at St Johns grounds in Retreat, Waterfalls, Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa confirmed the development saying regularisation of the settlements was already underway with title deeds expected to be issued very soon

“The process has already begun in Ward 3, Hunyani Constituency. Zanu PF will ensure proper service delivery in Retreat area.

“There is need to supply clean water, build clinics and establish Government schools in the area. The Government is making frantic efforts to make sure there is proper service delivery,” he said.

He said the people of Harare South had remained faithful to Zanu PF and was confident of a landslide victory on August 23.

“We want to ensure that on the August 23, we have total victory in Harare South, Churu, and Hunyani constituencies and the six local authority positions,” he said.

Zanu PF Hunyani Constituency candidate, Cde Tongai Mnangagwa warned land barons against allocating land in undesignated areas.

“We have land, which is designated for schools, shops, clinics and a railway line which is currently being dished out to unsuspecting home seekers close to Musasa area. I have warned the home seekers to stop any development since the area is reserved for infrastructure projects,” he said.

“Illegal structures will be demolished soon. We reported the matter to the ZRP and the Harare City Council and they are seized with the matter.”

Harare’s Women’s League chair Cde Ratidzo Mukarati said women should vote in their numbers next month.

“The outcome of the election will be determined by women. The president is supporting women programmes to ensure they are capacitated,” said Cde Mukarati.

She commended the First Lady Dr Amai Mnangagwa for availing a front-end loader to rehabilitate roads in Retreat.

Zanu PF Youth League Secretary for Administration Cde Tendai Chiwetu said frantic efforts were being made to stop drug abuse among the youths.

“We are having some awareness campaigns to make sure that the issue of drug abuse is addressed. We are saying no to drug abuse.

“We are gathered here in Hunyani Constituency where we are campaigning for our candidates. The message is very clear. We are going to vote in numbers for President Mnangagwa and his team,” said Cde Chiwetu.

DCC six vice chairman Cde Hardlife Maphosa and Kumbirai Kangai District Youth Affairs chairman Cde Douglas Tomu said youth should have a high level of discipline during campaign period.

Retreat resident Miss Kudzai Chitogwenya: “We are happy to have some campaigning teams who are doing their duties peacefully.

“Results on the ground will speak for themselves come election period. President Mnangagwa has done remarkable work which needs to be supported by all progressive minds.” Herald