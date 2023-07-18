skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 18 July 2023
KASUKUWERE BILLBOARDS ILLEGAL : GOVT
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HOW ZBC COVERED CHAMISA RALLY
This is how ZBC covered the @CCCZimbabwe rally in Gweru yesterday pic.twitter.com/dgLnvySKlj — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) July 1...
ANGER AS MAYWEATHER VISITS ZIM
AS controversial Zanu PF politician and gold dealer, Pedzisai “Scott” Sakupwanya, was spending big hosting former world heavyweight boxing c...
KASUKUWERE LOST OUT, SAYS CHIWENGA
Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy whose electoral processes are guided by laws of the land and the electorate should not be lured into ...
MOB CHASES CCC SUPPORTERS
Hey hey hapana kwatiri kuenda senyika 😭. How can the election be free, fair & credible when things are like this ??? 😭😭😭 pic.twit...
I DELIVER ON MY PROMISES : SAKUPWANYA
IT lasted only 30 seconds, but the camaraderie was so touching and historic. Global boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr meeting Zimbabwean b...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment