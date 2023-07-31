KARATE MASTER : ESTRANGED WIFE BEATS ME UP

A KARATE master is claiming a peace order against his estranged wife saying she abuses him physically, verbally and emotionally.
The sensei, only identified as Nyandowe, took Enita
Chikwira to the Harare Civil Court.
“Enita doesn’t respect me,” he claimed.
“One day I woke up in the middle of the night and found her
awoke and, after I asked her why she was awake, she held my private parts and
attacked me with a shovel and I sustained severe injuries.
“She called my relatives telling them that she wants to
kill me and infect me with AIDS.
“In the bedroom, she mocked me for having a weak erection.”
Enita disputed the claims.
She told the court that their problems started in 2014
after Nyandowo started a relationship with a girlfriend.
“Our problems started in 2014, whenever I called his
girlfriend he would assault me and on July 13, he choked me.
“I once tried to kill myself with rat poison because I was
stressed.
“He is lying that I chased him from home because he left
home saying that he was going to work and he never returned until the day we
fought.”
She added that Nyandowo was a trained karateka and has a
police identity card.
Nyandowe said he was given the ID because of his calmness
and he never used his martial arts skills on Enita because he loved her.
Magistrate Sharon Mashavira dismissed his application due
to lack of merit. H Metro
