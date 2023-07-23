JUDGE TO RULE ON CCC DOUBLE CANDIDATES



HIGH Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo will tomorrow hear a case in which the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is challenging 18 candidates that illegally filed nomination papers under its name.

The CCC wants an order declaring their candidacy null and void.

In its application, the CCC cited the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and the 18 candidates as respondents respectively.

There are up to 20 CCC double candidates.

According to the CCC, some candidates forged signatures on their nomination papers in connivance with the Zanu PF affiliate group, the Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

FAZ, which has links with the Central Intelligence Organisation, is running Zanu PF campaigns.

The CCC was forced to approach the courts after the double candidates ignored an ultimatum to withdraw their nomination papers.

“The symbol used on the nomination papers was forged and is not that of the appellant (CCC) as given to first respondent (Zec),” the CCC submitted.

“The nomination papers presented by second to 18th respondents (candidates) having been fraudulent, the presiding officer erred in coming to the conclusion that such nomination papers were presented in terms of the law and had been validly completed.”

The CCC named the bogus candidates as Solomon Baramasimbe, Didymus Bande, Irvin Hatitye Nyaningwe, Malvin Razaru, Farai Michael Padzarondora, Enock Nyadhadzashe Chitoro, Shepherd Kariramombe, Traswell Chikomo, Christmas Gotemusandu, Jonathan Machokoto, Freddy Michael Masarirevhu, Tanaka Matika, George Magweta, Trouble Hasha, Lloyd Sande, Admire Adam Criza, and Terrence Khumbula.

The CCC is represented by Webster Jiti who is being instructed by Thabani Mpofu.

Zec is represented by Tawanda Kanengoni and the rest of the respondents by Tinashe Zinto.

Last week, a High Court Judge dismissed an application by the CCC seeking the removal of a Kariba aspiring council candidate, Andrew Mutsau, from the ballot papers.

The CCC said Mutsai forged signatures to file his nomination papers.Standard