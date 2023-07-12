JUDGE SETTLES DIASPORAN BURIAL DISPUTE

THE Rusape family has finally taken the body of their son, Justice Justen Murungu, for burial in Makoni, after resolving their burial feud, which spilled into court on Monday.

Justice’s wife, Lydia Dambaza, who had threatened to withdraw her Nyaradzo Funeral policy, after being denied the right to bury her husband at Glen Forest Cemetery by a court order, made peace with her 81-year-old mother-in-law, Patricia Murungu.

Lydia expressed sadness at the fight over her husband’s burial place and revealed that his body was not taken to his family house in Marlborough.

“I had withdrawn my policy in anger after being taken to court but I felt sorry for my mother-in-law and also felt that my husband deserved to rest in peace,” said Lydia.

“When I repatriated his body from the UK, I never expected that there would be a fight over his burial place.

“My husband’s body was not even taken to his family house in Marlborough.

“It was taken straight from the parlour to Gogo’s house in Rusape.

“Gogo is not well, she never said anything, asi kuti vaingokumirwa semombe yekuumba. It happens to widows, some relatives take charge of funerals to fix others.

“I am going to Rusape for the burial and to ensure that my husband rests in peace,” said Lydia.

Justice died on June 5 in the UK at the age of 57. H Metro