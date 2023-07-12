IRANIAN PRESIDENT EXPECTED IN ZIM TODAY

THE President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s, is expected to visit Zimbabwe for the first time today as part of his tour of Africa.
Zimbabwe and Iran already enjoy excellent relations and the
two nations would use the visit to further cement bilateral ties.
In a statement yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International
Trade Ministry spokesperson, Mr Livit Mugejo, said the visit was aimed at
deepening relations with African countries as an important foreign policy
priority.
He said President Raisi embarked on the tour of selected
regional states following invitation by his counterparts in Zimbabwe, Kenya and
Uganda.
The purpose of this visit is to strengthen bonds with
friendly and aligned countries, diversify Iran’s export destinations and create
more grounds for political and commercial cooperation, said Mr Mugejo.
During his visit, he said, President Raisi is scheduled to
hold bilateral discussions with President Mnangagwa, who has on countless
occasions declared that Zimbabwe is open for business.
President Raisi is also expected to sign several MoUs with
Zimbabwe as the two nations deepen their ties. Zimbabwe and Iran established
diplomatic relations in February 1983 and over the years, bilateral ties have
grown tremendously underpinned by shared aspirations and mutual support
including at the international level.
“Under the Second
Republic, Zimbabwe has dispatched several high-level delegations to Iran as
part of efforts to consolidate our gains while leveraging on the existing,
solid political foundation,” said Mr Mugejo.
Similarly, Iran has also sent several high-level missions
to Zimbabwe in the spirit of growing relations further.
President Raisi’s State Visit comes against the backdrop of
the 8th and 9th Sessions of the Zimbabwe-Iran Joint Permanent Commission on
Cooperation (JPCC), held in August 2022 in Harare and Tehran in February this
year.
At these two JPCC’s, Zimbabwe and Iran committed to
intensify cooperation across various sectors including trade, commerce,
agriculture, mining, health and energy, among others.
“The State visit to Zimbabwe by H.E. Dr Seyyed Ebrahim
Raisi will consolidate the gains of our longstanding relationship, in
fulfilment of our win-win cooperation,” said Mr Mugejo.
Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Hossein
Amir-Abdollahian has said President Raisi’s Africa tour was significant.
“Iran’s contribution to and participation in Africa’s
growing economy will expand exponentially. The transfer of Iran’s indigenous
technology and science to Africa constitutes one of the priorities of
cooperation during President Raisi’s tour,” he said.
“In general, the present strategy of the Islamic Republic
of Iran towards Africa is based on deepening economic relations on the basis of
South-South cooperation.
“Fortunately, last year, multiple increases were registered
in Iran’s commercial transactions with Africa as a result of the successful
economic diplomacy of the incumbent Iranian government.”
Mr Amir-Abdollahian said Africa was the world’s largest
continent after Asia and enjoys a special global political and economic
significance in various aspects.
He said economic opportunities in various sectors such as
public services, ports, mines, oil and gas, agriculture, and tourism have
grabbed the attention and investment of leading industrial countries in Africa
in recent years.
Mr Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran
devoted special attention to establishing relations with other African nations,
thanks to its freedom-seeking and anti-imperialistic nature. Herald
