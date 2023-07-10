INJURED EMPLOYEE FIRED, GIVEN US$190 HANDSHAKE

A transport company has terminated the contract of an injured employee and gave him a US$190 handshake after nine years of service.
In a letter of termination signed by the operations
manager, George Sandu, Leopak Transport said it appreciated Nhamo Nemadziva’s
nine-year service as a truck driver.
“It is with regret that I am writing to inform you that we
have made the difficult decision to terminate your employment contract with
Leopack Marketing in accordance with Section 14 (4) of the Labour Act.
“This decision has been reached after careful consideration
of your medical condition and the impact it has had on your ability to perform
your duties as a truck driver.
“As you are aware, you sustained an injury to your foot
while bathing during a work trip in the Democratic Republic of Congo on the
13th of June 2022.
“Following the accident, the company provided financial
assistance for your required medical consultations, medication, medical
procedures and physiotherapy demonstrating our commitment to your well-being
and recovery.
“Additionally, you were granted sick leave on full pay for
a period exceeding 180 days (June 25, 2022 – June 30, 2023), which exceeds the
allowable duration specified by the Labour Act.
“Despite our efforts to support your recovery, it has
become evident that you have not shown significant progress in your healing
process.
“Furthermore, based on medical assessments conducted by
qualified professionals and also by your
own admission, it has been determined that you are unable to perform your core
duties as a truck driver due to the nature of your injury.
“We have also struggled to offer you alternative light
duties due to your lack of alternative skills and capabilities.
“Given these circumstances, we find ourselves in a position
where there are no viable options for continued employment, taking into account
the demands of your role as a truck driver and the occupational requirements
associated with it.
“Terminating your employment contract is a difficult
decision for us to make, but we assure you that we have explored all possible
avenues to accommodate your situation and find a suitable resolution.
“However, in light of the information available and the
requirements of your role, we believe this as the most appropriate cause of
action.
“As per the terms of your employment contract, your
termination will be effective July 3, 2023. We attach a copy or of your final
payslip which details all your dues, including all statutory terminal
benefits,” reads the letter.
George said he feels betrayed by the company considering
that there are light duties he could do.
He described the terminal benefit as a mockery.
“I worked faithfully for the company for nine years only to
be given a mockery of a handshake,” said George. It’s unfair considering that I
got injured while on duty,” he said. H Metro
