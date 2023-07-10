INJURED EMPLOYEE FIRED, GIVEN US$190 HANDSHAKE

A transport company has terminated the contract of an injured employee and gave him a US$190 handshake after nine years of service.

In a letter of termination signed by the operations manager, George Sandu, Leopak Transport said it appreciated Nhamo Nemadziva’s nine-year service as a truck driver.

“It is with regret that I am writing to inform you that we have made the difficult decision to terminate your employment contract with Leopack Marketing in accordance with Section 14 (4) of the Labour Act.

“This decision has been reached after careful consideration of your medical condition and the impact it has had on your ability to perform your duties as a truck driver.

“As you are aware, you sustained an injury to your foot while bathing during a work trip in the Democratic Republic of Congo on the 13th of June 2022.

“Following the accident, the company provided financial assistance for your required medical consultations, medication, medical procedures and physiotherapy demonstrating our commitment to your well-being and recovery.

“Additionally, you were granted sick leave on full pay for a period exceeding 180 days (June 25, 2022 – June 30, 2023), which exceeds the allowable duration specified by the Labour Act.

“Despite our efforts to support your recovery, it has become evident that you have not shown significant progress in your healing process.

“Furthermore, based on medical assessments conducted by qualified professionals and also by your own admission, it has been determined that you are unable to perform your core duties as a truck driver due to the nature of your injury.

“We have also struggled to offer you alternative light duties due to your lack of alternative skills and capabilities.

“Given these circumstances, we find ourselves in a position where there are no viable options for continued employment, taking into account the demands of your role as a truck driver and the occupational requirements associated with it.

“Terminating your employment contract is a difficult decision for us to make, but we assure you that we have explored all possible avenues to accommodate your situation and find a suitable resolution.

“However, in light of the information available and the requirements of your role, we believe this as the most appropriate cause of action.

“As per the terms of your employment contract, your termination will be effective July 3, 2023. We attach a copy or of your final payslip which details all your dues, including all statutory terminal benefits,” reads the letter.

George said he feels betrayed by the company considering that there are light duties he could do.

He described the terminal benefit as a mockery.

“I worked faithfully for the company for nine years only to be given a mockery of a handshake,” said George. It’s unfair considering that I got injured while on duty,” he said. H Metro