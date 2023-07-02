I WILL DRILL 40 BOREHOLES IN EVERY DISTRICT

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday went a gear-up in his election promises pledging to drill forty boreholes at every district where he addresses a Zanu PF campaign rally.
Mnangagwa made the pledge when he addressed scores of Zanu
PF supporters at a rally in Nyele village, Bulilima in Matabeleland South.
“We will drill 40 boreholes in every area where I attend a
rally. We bought 80m rigs to drill more boreholes for our people,” Mnangagwa
told cheering party supporters.
Mnangagwa launched Zanu PF’s 2023 election campaign last
Saturday in Manicaland’s Chipinge
district.
Other parties and independent candidates such as exiled
former minister Saviour Kasukuwere and the main opposition Citizens Coalition
for Change (CCC) are yet to officially launch their campaigns.
Mnangagwa said this showed that Zanu PF was ‘unstoppable.’
“You in Europe, come and see how Zanu PF is loved by its
people,” Mnangagwa said.
“Even if you close your eyes, our noise, sounds and
movements will wake you up.
“You journalists here representing the whites go and tell
them that Zanu PF is unstoppable.”
Turning to the economic crisis, Mnangagwa took aim at
businesses before singling out Indians for causing mayhem in the market.
“I have been told that some Indians are hoarding basic
commodities to cause price hikes,” he said.
“If investigations confirm this, we will not only
confiscate the goods but their warehouses and give to the people.”
Zimbabweans have been hard hit by the ever skyrocketing
prices of basic goods and commodities, sparking growing calls for
dollarisation.
Mnangagwa insists the Zimbabwe dollar is here to stay,
He is one of the 11 presidential candidates.
Meanwhile, Zapu yesterday launched its election manifesto
at a rally held at Stanley Square in Bulawayo. Standard
