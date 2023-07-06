I WAS JAH PRAYZAH'S CHILDHOOD SWEETHEART

A SUNNINGDALE woman, Julie Nyakodzi (38), insists she had a relationship with Jah Prayzah and regrets it didn’t evolve into marriage.
Nyakodzi has been thrust into the spotlight since she told
a Harare magistrate, earlier this week, that the music superstar was her former
boyfriend.
Her comments, which were made in court, have provoked a
tsunami of criticism, aimed at her, from many who have dismissed her as someone
seeking attention.
They have claimed she abused the musician’s profile to try
and win herself some headlines in the media.
She has been feeling the heat since the comments she made
in court were published by H-Metro.
Yesterday, Julie came to the H-Metro offices and insisted
that she had a beautiful childhood romance with Jah Prayzah during their
youthful days and what she said in court was not fantasy.
She even claimed that he proposed to her several years ago
but she rejected it because he wanted her to live with his mother in Murehwa.
Efforts to contact Jah Prayzah, and his camp, were
fruitless as their cellphones continuously rang unanswered.
However, she said she now regrets her decision to turn down
the marriage proposal.
Julies said she was engaged and will soon get married but
she just wanted to put the record straight.
“I know Jah Prayzah from a very long time.
“He told me that he wanted to marry me, but I had to live
with his mother in Murehwa, and I declined.
“I did not know he would be this successful when I declined
his proposal, but he told me that I would regret my decision.”
Julie said she realised in 2016 that she had made a mistake
to turn down his marriage proposal.
“I realised that I should have married him. I went to his
office and talked to his colleague, who is now my friend, Simbarashe Mhungu.
“Unfortunately, I could not see JP on the day, and he
advised that I come the following Sunday, but I couldn’t because I had to go to
church.”
She said when she learnt that he was married, she decided
to step back.
“I decided to move on after getting to know that he was
married.
“He, however, wanted to pay my bills when I fell ill, but
my relatives intervened,” she said.
Julie said the story, which was published in this newspaper
this week, was likely to affect her relationship with her boyfriend, who
intends to marry her.
“I am engaged and this will affect my relationship.
“My relatives are also not taking it well since they told
me to leave the musician alone.
“I did not expect this to blow up. I thought the issue
would just end in court,” she said. H Metro
