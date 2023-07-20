I LIKE YOUR SEXY EYES BISHOP FINED THREE BEASTS

ZION Christian Church Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe (ZCCKK), Bishop Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri, told his daughter-in-law: ‘I LIKE YOUR SEXY EYES.’
He did not know he was chatting with his nephew, in an
audacious trap to expose a romantic conversation, which has split the church.
Bishop Mugaviri proposed to his brother’s daughter-in-law
and sent her some nudes.
He proposed to Olinda Mashavave, the wife of his nephew,
Lesly Mugaviri.
H-Metro is in possession of the chats showing how the
bishop was trapped by Lesly after his wife advised him of the bishop’s romantic
advances.
Following the incident, the bishop was fined three beasts
as compensation, which is yet to be paid.
A close source said: “Lesly and his wife, stays in Harare
and, on this day, the bishop visited them where he was served with food by
Olinda.
“As he was going back, he had to send a chat to the
daughter-in-law thanking her for the food and welcome.
“He then engaged into a naughty conversation where he asked
the daughter-in-law kuti murume wake ari kumbomugutsa here pabonde since he is
married to three wives.
“Immediately, the wife advised her husband before Lesly
took over the conversation.”
The source added: “He then started trapping him until he
asked for his manhood. He also asked for her nude pictures but they sent him a
downloaded one.
“The husband later confronted the bishop and he admitted to
all this.”
In some of the WhatsApp chats, the bishop was asking if
Olinda was prepared “for the match sweety,” adding, “ndokuda hako.
“Ehe ndangofamba zvakanaka ndananga ikoko ndingosvika
ndichiti pfee.
“Babe ndokuvigirei . . .
ihh ndine true love hako.
Ndoda umbokumbira kuenda kumusha kwako ndichizokuona. Mangwana
ndoswera newe.
“Chokwadi hako swty ummm I like your sexy eyes ummm
akanyanya.
“Ihh hauna kuona kuti ndaidyira paya kana tikatarisana ummm
they are too sexy and good lips shaa.
“Shaa, ndotobva ndakasimba, ndodya mazondo for
preparation.”
In the conversation, Lesly was playing according to the
bishop’s tune until they exposed him.
He admitted the matter before a council of elders meeting
and later to the Mugaviri family when they convened their meeting. H Metro
