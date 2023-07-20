I LIKE YOUR SEXY EYES BISHOP FINED THREE BEASTS

ZION Christian Church Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe (ZCCKK), Bishop Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri, told his daughter-in-law: ‘I LIKE YOUR SEXY EYES.’

He did not know he was chatting with his nephew, in an audacious trap to expose a romantic conversation, which has split the church.

Bishop Mugaviri proposed to his brother’s daughter-in-law and sent her some nudes.

He proposed to Olinda Mashavave, the wife of his nephew, Lesly Mugaviri.

H-Metro is in possession of the chats showing how the bishop was trapped by Lesly after his wife advised him of the bishop’s romantic advances.

Following the incident, the bishop was fined three beasts as compensation, which is yet to be paid.

A close source said: “Lesly and his wife, stays in Harare and, on this day, the bishop visited them where he was served with food by Olinda.

“As he was going back, he had to send a chat to the daughter-in-law thanking her for the food and welcome.

“He then engaged into a naughty conversation where he asked the daughter-in-law kuti murume wake ari kumbomugutsa here pabonde since he is married to three wives.

“Immediately, the wife advised her husband before Lesly took over the conversation.”

The source added: “He then started trapping him until he asked for his manhood. He also asked for her nude pictures but they sent him a downloaded one.

“The husband later confronted the bishop and he admitted to all this.”

In some of the WhatsApp chats, the bishop was asking if Olinda was prepared “for the match sweety,” adding, “ndokuda hako.

“Ehe ndangofamba zvakanaka ndananga ikoko ndingosvika ndichiti pfee.

“Babe ndokuvigirei . . . ihh ndine true love hako.

Ndoda umbokumbira kuenda kumusha kwako ndichizokuona. Mangwana ndoswera newe.

“Chokwadi hako swty ummm I like your sexy eyes ummm akanyanya.

“Ihh hauna kuona kuti ndaidyira paya kana tikatarisana ummm they are too sexy and good lips shaa.

“Shaa, ndotobva ndakasimba, ndodya mazondo for preparation.”

In the conversation, Lesly was playing according to the bishop’s tune until they exposed him.

He admitted the matter before a council of elders meeting and later to the Mugaviri family when they convened their meeting. H Metro