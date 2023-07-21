I KILLED A HOOKER 50 YEARS AGO : MAN CONFESSES AS NGOZI HAUNTS FAMILY

A Nyanga family is living in fear of a vengeful spirit that claims to be a sex worker who was murdered 50 years ago by the family’s patriarch.
The spirit, which speaks through various possessed family
members of the Muusha family, says it will not rest until it is appeased.
The spirit identifies itself as Elizabeth Ncube, a sex
worker from Chiredzi, who was working in Bulawayo before being murdered by
Moses Muusha over a payment dispute.
The matter appeared before Acting Chief Saunyama’s court
recently.
During the court session, Moses Muusha who had for months
been insisting that he has nothing to do with the avenging spirit that is
haunting his family shocked the gallery when he confessed.
The man also revealed that after killing Ncube in 1968, he
was convicted by the courts and served his time in prison.
“I was a young man and did not know what I was doing back
then. We were both drunk and the sex worker had denied me her services after
she had collected her payment. I hit her once and she fell to her death,” he
said.
However, the man claimed that he doubted the spirit’s
genuineness and accused his first wife of conniving with her children to
stage-manage the possessions.
“I strongly feel that someone from my family unearthed my
dirty past and exposed it. They connived and started stage-managing spiritual
possessions so that they milk me of my wealth.
“If it is indeed Elizabeth’s avenging spirit, then it
should also possess my second wife’s daughters and granddaughters and not just
those from my first wife. I think my first wife is working in cahoots with her
daughters and grandchildren to dupe me,” said the polygamist who is no longer
in good books with his first wife.
At least five of the Muusha granddaughters have stopped
attending school due to the manifestations as they become violent each time
they are possessed.
When the spirit manifests on any of the girls, they start
banging their heads on the ground, thereby endangering their lives.
As a result, the orphaned girls who are in the custody of
their grandmother are always bound by chains so that they do not injure
themselves during their daily manifestations.
Upon orders from Acting Chief Saunyama, the family
consulted traditional healers and all claimed that it was Ncube’s spirit that
needs appeasement.
It seems to be double trouble for the family as they also
claim to be haunted by another vengeful spirit which is also seeking justice
and appeasement.
The spirit of Josphat Mukunje is manifesting on three minor
girls from the same family, while alleging that the girls’ grandfather, Moses
Muusha, murdered Mukunje in Chipinge two decades ago.
Muusha’s first wife, Tambudzai Muusha, said both spirits
are demanding compensation.
“At first it was just Mukunje’s spirit manifesting on three
of my granddaughters. My husband denied any knowledge of the avenging spirit.
He distanced himself from Mukunje’s death .
“The chief asked us to consult traditional healers. When we
did that, Ncube’s spirit started manifesting on two more of my granddaughters.
I never knew that my husband had killed a woman in Bulawayo and is an
ex-convict.
“I was so devastated and shocked and for him to insist that
this is being stage-managed when our granddaughters had to drop out of school
is saddening. Moses (Muusha) will not budge because it is not affecting him
directly. He does not care about his grandchildren’s welfare and future because
he has several others,” said the elderly woman.
Hailing from Chipinge, the Muusha family has stayed in
Nyanga for decades after Moses migrated to the area in search of greener
pastures.
However, Mukunje’s avenging spirit alleges that Muusha
relocated to Nyanga, fleeing from his sins in Chipinge.
When they appeared before the community court, Moses was
adamant that his granddaughters are faking the manifestations. However, this
did not go down well with the late Mukunje’s spirit which manifested on one of
his granddaughters and spoke in fluent Ndau.
“Do you want to dare me Moses? Appease my family or risk
being wiped out as a family. There will be no trace of the Muusha family in
Nyanga in a year if you continue denying killing me in Chipinge. I will keep
working with Ncube whom you also killed and eventually, every Muusha family
member will be ill or dead,” said the spirit.
The matter was adjourned to a later date. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment