I DELIVER ON MY PROMISES : SAKUPWANYA

IT lasted only 30 seconds, but the camaraderie was so touching and historic.

Global boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr meeting Zimbabwean boxing legend Zvenyika “Mosquito” Arifonso in front of a strong crowd that gathered to witness the visiting American superstar at Mabvuku Number One Ground in Harare yesterday.

Interestingly, there is a striking similarity between the Mayweathers and the Arifonsos. The two are boxing families.

Floyd Mayweather’s father was also a renowned boxer who competed between 1973 and 1990 and later trained his son Mayweather Jr who retired from the sport in 2017 with a glorious 50-0 record.

Arifonso is a retired former Commonwealth flyweight title champion who is also grooming his son Zvenyika Arifonso Jr and yesterday, the Zvenyika family had a brief meeting with Mayweather who is in Zimbabwe for the first leg of his “Motherland Tour.”

The former World Boxing Council welterweight champion, and one of the biggest sporting names in the world, arrived in Zimbabwe in the morning aboard one of his private jets.

He is in the country, courtesy of renowned gold buyer and politician Scott Sakupwanya, who was born and bred in Mabvuku.

And all roads led to the sprawling Harare suburb where Mayweather took time to watch three exhibition bouts before engaging in a short workout.

Zvenyika Arifonso Jr faced Beaven Sibanda in the opening match before his father took on Fernando Tom in a fight that excited Mayweather.

Veteran female boxers Monalisa Sibanda and Cecilia Pitiseni also took part in another exciting exhibition fight.

Mayweather then invited the Arifonsos for a small chat soon after the conclusion of the exhibition fights.

“Oh this is father and son, oh nice,” Mayweather could be heard saying.

Zvenyika Arifonso was over the moon and believes Mayweather’s visit will leave a lasting legacy on Zimbabwean boxing.





“I don’t have too much words to say because I am overwhelmed. It was a dream come true, meeting Mayweather and also to do an exhibition fight in front of one of the greatest boxers to ever grace the ring.

“He was surprised and impressed by my relationship with my son. This has inspired me to keep training budding boxers because one day Zimbabwe will also produce its own Mayweather,” Arifonso said.

With a net worth of over US$400 million, Mayweather is one of the richest sporting personalities in the world and his arrival in Zimbabwe is seen as a major sporting coup.

“It’s always good to come back to Africa,” Mayweather said, as soon as he emerged from his private jet.

“The motherland, beautiful place, beautiful people, they have received me with open arms.”

Mayweather has been to a few African countries, Nigeria and Morocco included, but the boxing legend desires to visit more countries from the continent.

“If I am not mistaken there are about 54 countries in Africa, and hopefully before I leave this earth I will be able to go to all the countries,” he said. “But I have been able to go to so many beautiful places in Africa, I will continue to come back and show love.

“I am happy to be around my people.”

The American thanked Sakupwanya for making the visit happen.

“I got to say thank you to Scott, for coming together with Money Team Africa, to make this happen, I am really happy.”

The American’s tour is arguably one of the most significant visits to Zimbabwe in recent times by a renowned sports personality or team.

Sakupwanya believes Mayweather’s visit will inspire young boxers in the country.

“I represent the Money Team here in Africa and I saw it fit to invite Mayweather to come to Zimbabwe and also visit Mabvuku where I come from, so that he gets to see the talent here because his motive is to uplift young talented boxers in Africa,” said Sakupwanya.

“I met Mayweather in Dubai last year and we discussed this visit. “Most people doubted me, they thought Mayweather would never come to Zimbabwe but he has shown that he is one of us, a black person who loves Africa and loves to be around his people.

“From now on, people should believe what I promise happens because it will happen.”

Sakupwanya revealed that Mayweather was impressed with what he saw during the drive around Harare, especially the beauty of the city.

“He was saying people back in America had a bad perception about the country but the good thing is he now has first-hand experience of Zimbabwe.”

Mayweather is expected to leave for South Africa tomorrow. Herald