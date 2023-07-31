HUNT THEM DOWN : ED ORDERS COPS

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has directed the police to bring to book all those linked to the reported incident of suspected political violence in Shurugwi, Midlands Province, and urged Zimbabweans to continue upholding the values of peace, unity, and tolerance during the election period.
The country is set to hold its harmonised general elections
on August 23, and so far, the environment has been peaceful with the President
on numerous platforms calling for peace before, during, and after the
elections.
According to the police, a total of seven people were burnt
to death while 10 houses were also torched in suspected arson attacks, which
took place in different parts of the country, including in Shurugwi. The police
had initially ruled out any linkage of the attacks to election politics.
Speaking at the commissioning of Muchesu Coking Coal
Project in Binga yesterday President Mnangagwa expressed shock over such
reports, which are suspected to have been committed by opposition activists
against Zanu-PF-aligned members. He said such barbaric acts would not be
tolerated.
“We want peace, peace in this country, before, during, and
after the elections. We reject violence. I hear CCC (Citizens Coalition for
Change) burnt houses in Shurugwi yesterday (Sunday), we don’t want that,” he
said.
“I have instructed the police to track them down and they
tell us who told them to burn the houses, then we also ask those that sent them
who they got those instructions from, is it from another master?
“We must reject those parties that cause division and
suffering among our people because when someone burns your house, they clearly
want you to suffer,” said the President.
“Even the Almighty Lord blesses people who maintain peace.
Therefore, let us ensure peace when we go for elections next month and shun any
form of violence,” he added.
The President appealed to citizens in Binga to go out in
large numbers and resoundingly vote for the ruling party on August 23, saying
Zanu-PF was a party of action that continued to deliver on its promises.
“Next month we are going to have harmonised elections. Just
look at all the development that has taken place in Zimbabwe under the Second
Republic from Mutare to Plumtree from Kariba to Beitbridge. We leave no one and
no place behind under the Second Republic,” he said.
“If you look at how Binga has transformed in the past two
and a half years then you will agree with me that certainly Zanu-PF leaves no
one behind.
“I know that all these years the Government of the day did
not pay much attention to Binga, this has now changed. No place or no one will
be left behind unless you as an individual you would want to stay behind,” said
President Mnangagwa.
“We give you free farming inputs for you to have food
security at the household level. We are building clinics throughout the country
so that our mothers don’t travel long distances to give birth.
“I brought you the people of Binga 90 tonnes of mealie-meal
as a way of thanking you for the love you have shown me and the ruling Zanu-PF.
So, today, each of you will go with a 10kg bag of mealie-meal,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said the country was geared to attain
an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and all the people had to do was vote
back the revolutionary party come 23 August.
“Other small political parties talk and talk. Zanu-PF does
not talk it does. What do you want talk, talk or do, do? The policies of
Zanu-PF have brought us the investments we see today. What else would you
want?” he said.
Speaking at the same event, Vice President General
(Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga said God has anointed President Mnangagwa to
bring the all-important development like what was being experienced under the
Second Republic
He said it was important for the nation to reflect on the
developmental projects embarked on by the Second Republic to appreciate the
importance of President Mnangagwa to the nation.
“It’s not only in the mining sector that the President has
excelled. As we approach the harmonised elections let us reflect on the
projects and milestones that have been achieved by the President,” said the
Vice President.
“These projects need President Mnangagwa’s thrust and
vision. Therefore, I request you to vote for him in the upcoming elections.
“Today Binga walks tall and proud by the addition of this
huge investment. This occasion comes a few weeks after the President
commissioned Prospect Lithium Mine.
“These two projects are important and they will play a
significant role in achieving Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle-class
economy,” he said.
“It is not that these minerals were not here but God has
seen it fit that we start benefitting through the leadership of President
Mnangagwa. As the people of Zimbabwe, we have to be grateful and supportive to
President Mnangagwa who has made sure that we achieve these milestones.”
Dr Chiwenga also reiterated the President’s call against
violence in the run-up to the August 23 elections.
“The President is a man of peace and shuns violence at all
times, before, during, and after the elections hence let us all heed his calls
to shun violence,” he said.
“President Mnangagwa is a revolutionary leader, unifier,
and astute leader. It is only under his leadership that we will continue
witnessing this peaceful environment, and attract investments such as these,
which we are commissioning today (yesterday),” said VP Chiwenga. Herald
