HUBBY TEAMS UP WITH SMALL HOUSE TO BEAT UP WIFE

A HUSBAND, who stays in Dzivaresekwa, teamed up with his mistress to assault his wife.

This forced Patience Chipo Muchakanji to be granted a protection order against her husband, Kundai Shirichena.

She has also been granted a peace order against her husband’s mistress, Esther Mkandla.

“I asked my husband about his girlfriend and he told me that he had left Esther some time ago and I believed him,” said Patience.

“It was on Sunday, and I was supposed to go to the shops to buy washing powder and I found the two standing by the gate.

“I asked my husband if Esther’s gate was his workplace and Esther interrupted saying that my husband has the right to see her and we fought.”

She said during the tussle, her husband dragged and slapped her and she sustained head injuries.

In her defence, Esther said Patience was the one who came to her house to insult and assault her and the contents of her affidavit were false.

“I am disputing her application, she is the one who calls, texts and insults me saying I should leave her husband alone.

“She found me standing with my boyfriend, who is her husband, at the gate and we fought until Kundai helped me to fight her.”

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira asked Kundai to explain his relationship with Esther and he said:

“Esther is my girlfriend and I lied to my wife that we separated and her testimony is true that I slapped her.

“My wife chased me from home after she found out that I was dating Esther.

“On the day they fought, I was handing Esther money for rent because she had vacated her premises after Patience and my sister-in-law assaulted her,” said Kundai. H Metro