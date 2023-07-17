HRE MAN LOSES US$80K IN PONZI SCHEME

A Harare man lost US$80 000 to a con-artist who operated a Ponzi Scheme disguised as Homelife Furniture and Electrical Appliance Company.
Fraud suspect
Emmanuel Chikweza, who is being charged together with his company, Homelife
Furniture and Electrical Appliance Company, appeared before Harare magistrate
Dennis Mangosi at the weekend and was remanded in custody to today for bail
application.
The complainant is Brighton Ushendibaba.
Allegations are that sometime in January 2023, Chikweza
approached the complainant and made a misrepresentation that if complainant
gave to him a total of US$80 000, he his company would in return make sure that
complainant would get monthly profit of US$25 000.
It is alleged that this promise of return on investment was
meant to entice the complainant into investing US$80 000 in Chikweza’s company.
The State alleged that from March 2023 to date, the
complainant made follow-ups with the accused person for the promised profits
but accused became evasive and was no longer answering the complainants’ calls
leading to a police report.
It is alleged that this was when complainant realised that
he had been duped.
Investigations revealed that the accused person never
invested the money and lacked capacity to pay the amounts as initially
promised.
The accused person allegedly never paid the complainant the
monthly profits of US$25 000 but instead converted the capital injected to his
own use thereby prejudicing the complainant of US$80 000. Nothing was
recovered. Herald
