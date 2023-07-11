HRE COUNCIL TO AUCTION 142 IMPOUNDED CARS

THE Harare City Council has indicated that it will auction about 142 unclaimed vehicles impounded for violating parking laws.

Some of the unclaimed vehicles were impounded between 2013 and 2016.

Council published a list of all unclaimed impounded vehicles that have overstayed in the City of Harare Central Stores yard and issued a 30-day ultimatum before they are auctioned.

Some of the vehicles have outdated registration plates which are no longer in use.

“Owners have to go to City of Harare Central Stores at 2 Coventry Road Workington within 30 days from the first publication of the notice.

“Those remaining after 30 days will be sold by public auction to defray expenses,” reads a council notice. H Metro