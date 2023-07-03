HOOKER STEALS US$700 AFTER CAR ROMP

A BUSINESSMAN lost US$700 to a sex worker he had hired in the Avenues red light district.

Tafadzwa Kaukonje of Waterfalls, Harare, was kerb crawling along Fife Avenue.

He allegedly hired Tatenda Kimberly Kashaya in the Avenues and the two agreed to engage in sexual activity for a fee of US$10.

The two engaged in the act in Kaukonje’s car, on the driver’s seat.

During the act, Kashaya is said to have snatched her client’s wallet, which was in the driver’s door panel. She allegedly took out the money and hid it.

After the act, Kaukonje paid Kashaya her dues and she left.

Kaukonje was surprised to see his wallet on the foot rest and became suspicious.

When he checked for his money, he saw that it was missing.

Kaukonje promptly filed a police report and Kashaya was arrested at her usual spot along Blakiston and Fife Avenue.

Kashaya appeared before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda and was remanded in custody to today pending her bail hearing. H Metro