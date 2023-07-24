HOOKER BEDS MINOR, ESCAPES JAIL

SEX worker, Mercy Chisvo (20) of Lions Den, Chinhoyi, escaped jail for bedding a minor.

Mercy appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Lisa Mutendereki, who found her guilty of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old boy.

She sentenced her to six months imprisonment, which were all commuted to 210 hours of community service.

He met Mercy who was soliciting for clients.

The two agreed to have sex and Mercy charged the boy US$5 and they went to her lodging.

After sex, the boy surrendered his Huawei cellphone to Mercy as he had no cash and promised to pay her the following day.

On June 25, the boy went to give Mercy US$5 so that he could collect his cellphone, but she refused to accept it.

The boy then made a police report resulting in her arrest. H Metro