GRANDPA DROWNS DAUGHTER OVER RAPE THREAT

An elderly man has disowned his daughter saying she threatened to frame him for rape.
This emerged at the Harare civil court on Friday where
Biron Chihohwa was seeking a protection order against his daughter, Chipo
Musarurwa.
“I want to be protected from the respondent because I was
informed by people in the community where she lives that she is planning to
accuse me of rape,” Chihohwa said.
Chihohwa said his daughter was fighting over his family’s
estate.
He said he did not want to see his daughter again.
Musarurwa denied the allegations and accused his father of
lying before the court.
Chihohwa was granted
the protection order by magistrate Sharon Mashavira. Standard
