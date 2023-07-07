GRADE 7 PUPIL LOSES VIDEO GAME, HANGS SELF

IN an incident that left the Chisumbanje community shell-shocked, a Grade Seven learner committed suicide after losing in a video game.

The late Kelvin Gwenzi (12) of Konjana Village under Chief Garahwa’s area was left by his mother, Ms Tariro Moyo (36), at their homestead as she went to Save River to do her laundry.

Ms Moyo got the shock of her life upon her return when she was told that her son had hanged himself after losing in a video game he was playing on a cellphone.

Deputy Manicaland provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident which happened on June 18 in Konjana Village.

“I can confirm that on June 18 in Konjana Village under Chief Garahwa’s area, Chisumbanje, Kelvin Gwenzi, a juvenile aged 12 died after hanging himself on a window.

“The now deceased’s mother, Ms Moyo, left home for Save River to do laundry. She left Kelvin with his two siblings aged eight and four as they were playing games on a cellphone.

“While playing the games, Kelvin said he would hang himself if he lost the game. Kelvin lost the game against his two siblings.

“After losing, Kelvin went into another room. He tried to do a suicide prank and hanged himself on a curtain thread. He tried to loosen it but failed and died,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He said Kelvin’s grandmother, Mrs Miriam Tutununu arrived at the homestead with the intension of fetching water and was told what had transpired by her two grandchildren.

She reported the matter at Chisumbanje Police Station.

Police attended the scene and the body was conveyed to St Peter’s Mission Hospital for a post-mortem. Manica Post