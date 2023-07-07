GRADE 7 PUPIL LOSES VIDEO GAME, HANGS SELF

IN an incident that left the Chisumbanje community shell-shocked, a Grade Seven learner committed suicide after losing in a video game.
The late Kelvin Gwenzi (12) of Konjana Village under Chief
Garahwa’s area was left by his mother, Ms Tariro Moyo (36), at their homestead
as she went to Save River to do her laundry.
Ms Moyo got the shock of her life upon her return when she
was told that her son had hanged himself after losing in a video game he was
playing on a cellphone.
Deputy Manicaland provincial spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident which happened on June 18 in
Konjana Village.
“I can confirm that on June 18 in Konjana Village under
Chief Garahwa’s area, Chisumbanje, Kelvin Gwenzi, a juvenile aged 12 died after
hanging himself on a window.
“The now deceased’s mother, Ms Moyo, left home for Save
River to do laundry. She left Kelvin with his two siblings aged eight and four
as they were playing games on a cellphone.
“While playing the games, Kelvin said he would hang himself
if he lost the game. Kelvin lost the game against his two siblings.
“After losing, Kelvin went into another room. He tried to
do a suicide prank and hanged himself on a curtain thread. He tried to loosen
it but failed and died,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
He said Kelvin’s grandmother, Mrs Miriam Tutununu arrived
at the homestead with the intension of fetching water and was told what had
transpired by her two grandchildren.
She reported the matter at Chisumbanje Police Station.
Police attended the scene and the body was conveyed to St
Peter’s Mission Hospital for a post-mortem. Manica Post
