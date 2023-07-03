GOVT LAWYER CHARGED WITH ACADEMIC FRAUD

A Harare lawyer who allegedly fraudulently acquired a local bridging certificate from the Council of Legal Education, a requirement for those graduating from law schools outside Zimbabwe, appeared in court on Friday.
Grace Kurasha, who is a legal officer with a Government
ministry, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with
fraud and defeating the course of justice.
Prosecuting, Mr Pardon Dziva alleged that sometime in 2020,
Kurasha graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lusaka
in Zambia.
Upon returning to Zimbabwe, Kurasha enrolled for the
Bachelor of Procedural Laws programme with the University of Zimbabwe which is
a bridging course for external law graduates so they can convert to Zimbabwean
law.
She did not complete the course and then went to the
Council for Legal Education to enquire about the process of getting a
certificate which is used to register at the High Court of Zimbabwe.
At the Council for Legal Education, she met Shorai Tafadzwa
Mupunga who was an employee whom she gave US$1 000 so that she could be
assisted to obtain the certificate without writing any examination paper.
Investigations established that Mupunga gave the US$1 000
to Huggins Hardwork Duri, who was the executive secretary of Council for Legal
Education, who then processed the certificate for Kurasha.
Duri also appeared in court last week facing 19 counts of
fraud in which he fraudulently processed certificates for lawyers. Herald
