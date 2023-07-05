GOSPEL STAR KILLED IN CAR CRASH

Popular gospel musician Diva Mafunga has died. He was 53.

According to the late musician’s son Tinashe, the ‘Endai Naizvozvo’ hitmaker died this Tuesday morning after a car accident that occurred near Gweru.

Mafunga, who rose to fame in 2003 after the release of his debut album Endai Naizvozvo, is also known for albums which include ‘Fambai Nekutenda’, Pfuurirai Mberi, ‘Ndicharamba Ndichidana’ and ‘Zvangu Zvaita’.

For his contribution to the local music industry, Mafunga was honoured at the 2019 edition of Permican Awards with the Legendary Award.

Meanwhile, fellow musicians who include Baba Charamba and Clive Mono Mukundu, have taken to their social media pages to convey their condolences to the Mafunga family.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. ZBC