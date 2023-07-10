GIRL (5) CAUSES DEATH OF ANOTHER MINOR

A 5-year-old girl allegedly caused the death of a friend of the same age in Glenwood on Friday.

The two minors were fighting over an unknown issue when the girl hit Jayden Mahachi on the back and he fell headlong.

He screamed once and a 14-year-old boy tried in vain to render first aid.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident saying Jayden was pronounced dead upon arriving at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

“Police are investigating a death case involving two minor children in Glenwood,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The now deceased was found in a sitting position with reports that one of the neighbours was trying to offer first aid after he was hit by another minor aged 5.

“No visible injuries were noted and investigations are in progress,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro