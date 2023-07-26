GANG STEALS 15 LAPTOPS, 29 CELLPHONES FROM MOLELI SCHOOL

Police have launched a manhunt for nine armed robbers who raided Moleli High School in Zvimba before stealing more than US$2 000, 15 laptops, 29 cellphones and other items on Sunday.

The robbers, armed with pistols, first attacked two security guards before ransacking the school premises at around 6pm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the nine-man gang, armed with pistols and iron bars, stole US$2 001 and $26 920 cash, 15 laptops, 29 cellphones, a two plate stove, a photo-printer and airtime vouchers worth US$57.

He appealed to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

This is not the first time that armed robbers have targeted schools, before stealing large amounts of cash and property.

In May, four armed robbers raided a private college and stole electrical appliances and an undisclosed amount of cash in Glen View, Harare.

The robbers were armed with a pistol when the incident occurred.

They first attacked a security guard before stealing a 56 inch LED television set, an upright fridge, two laptops, two 24 volt lithium batteries and a small safe with an unknown amount of cash.

In March 2021, eight armed robbers raided Gateway High School in Harare and used explosives to blow open the safe to steal more than US$250 000 cash.

The eight first attacked a security guard who was manning the premises around midnight on Saturday before they forced open the office where the safe was positioned.

They then used explosives to blow open the safe and got away with the cash.

A team of detectives from CID Homicide, which deals with all very serious violent crimes was then deployed at the school to probe the matter further. Herald