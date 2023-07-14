GANG POUNCES ON BUS, FIRES TWO SHOTS

THREE gun-toting robbers last Sunday pounced on a Mutare-bound Trip-Trans Bus, fired two shots in the bus, and stole goods and cash worth US$1 600.

The three — who are still at large —had boarded the bus in Marange before begging the driver to briefly stop so that they could relieve themselves after lying that they were having serious running stomach problems.

The driver, Mr Owen Kagore, stopped the bus and upon their return from the recess, one of the suspects allegedly produced a gun and fired two shots.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident, saying the robbers vanished from the scene soon after committing the incident.

The bus was coming from Muchena Business Centre in Marange heading towards Mutare.

The incident happened at 22 Miles Bus Stop.

“Along the way to Mutare, three unknown male adults who were armed with two firearms boarded a Trip-Trans Bus, which was being driven by Mr Owen Kagore. It was coming from Muchena Business Centre in Chief Marange’s area and had 22 passengers on board.

“During the course of the journey, the three suspects complained to the driver that they were having serious running stomach and asked him to stop the bus so that they could relieve themselves.

“The driver initially refused to stop but later gave in and stopped at 22 Miles Bus Stop along the Mutare-Chimanimani Highway. One of the suspects disembarked from the bus and shortly came back before sitting next to one of the passengers.

“He pulled out a pistol from his waist and fired a shot on the windscreen. He ordered all passengers to lie down. Two of the suspects demanded cellphones and cash from the passengers.

“One of the suspects joined and took away more property from the passengers. One of the suspects fired another shot at the back of the bus. After robbing the bus crew and passengers, they disembarked from the bus and vanished,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Detectives from Mutare attended the scene and discovered a nine-millimetre live round as well as one nine-millimetre spent cartridge.

The conductor sustained a minor injury on the head.

The robbers stole US$934 and 10 cellphones worth US$635.

The total value of goods and cash stolen is US$1 569 and nothing was recovered.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the robbers to contact their nearest police station. Manica Post