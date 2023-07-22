FORM THREE PUPIL KILLS LOVE RIVAL

Police in Mwenezi have arrested a Form three pupil for murder after he allegedly stabbed a schoolmate on the collar bone and ear for walking with his girlfriend.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the matter to Two Nations.

He said the incident happened on Tuesday around 5 pm near Masogwe Primary School.

Circumstances are that the deceased, Tichaona Mavamba was walking with a girl (name withheld) and a group of boys confronted him and demanded to know why he was walking with their girlfriend.

Mavamba had a heated altercation with the boys and they were refrained from fighting by passersby.

The boys continued following Mavamba as they tried to stop him from walking with the girl.

One of the boys then confronted Mavamba again. The two failed to amicably resolve the impasse. The boy (name withheld) then allegedly stabbed Mavamba once on the collar bone and ear with an okapi knife.

Mavamba bled profusely and died on the spot. Villagers effected a citizen arrest on the boy and Police was summoned and attended the scene.

