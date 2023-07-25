FORM THREE PUPIL FOUND DEAD AT NIGHT CLUB

A 17-year-old boy was on Saturday morning found dead at Chilax Night Club in Redcliff, Kwekwe, in a suspected case of murder.
Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the incident. The suspected murder occurred on July 21, 2023.
“Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms receiving a case
of suspected murder where a body of a 17-year-old boy was found lying outside a
night club in Redcliff, Kwekwe,” he said.
According to Mahoko, the now deceased Sindiso Hlazo (17)
had left his home in Kwekwe and travelled to Plot 20 Swartlage Farm in Redcliff
on Friday morning.
On Saturday around 1 am, Hlazo was spotted drinking beer at
Chilax Nightclub in Torwood Shopping Centre, Redcliff, in the company of
unknown men.
At approximately 2:30 am, patrons informed the bar
attendant that a lifeless body was outside the nightclub.
Upon closer examination, the bar attendant realized it was
the same boy she had seen in the nightclub earlier.
During Police investigation at the scene, they observed
bleeding from the right ear of the deceased.
Mahoko appealed to the public with information to come
forward to the nearest Police station.
“We are appealing to the public who might have information
concerning this case to approach their nearest police station so that the
culprits involved are apprehended,” he said. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment