FIVE RELATIVES KILLED IN CRASH

FIVE people, who died on Saturday when the Toyota Allion they were travelling in collided with a BM Transport bus along the Harare-Masvingo Road, were all relatives.
They were coming from paying lobola, H-Metro has
established.
The deceased have been named as Varaidzo Musapurwa (32),
Maila Dungwizha (1) Tatenda Kisi (22), Mudonhi Chihuri (33) and Alexio
Kamumvuri (48).
“The accident happened when they were coming from paying
lobola.
“As a family, we are very saddened as this is something
that we were not expecting.
“When I received the phone call, I couldn’t believe it. We
rushed to the scene and saw that their vehicle was a wreck. We were so
shocked,” said a relative.
He said they were all buried in Karoi. H Metro
