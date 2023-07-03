FAKE CIO JAILED FOR EXTORTING A CHINESE BUSINESSMAN

A MAN, who claimed to be an intelligence officer, has been sentenced to four years in prison for extorting a Chinese businessman.

Patrick Badza was convicted after a full trial by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

Badza, who was initially charged together with Chester Matsvimbo, was employed as a senior programmes manager in the intelligence services.

Matsvimbo, a programmes manager, was acquitted.

Nduna ruled that evidence submitted by the State was overwhelming.

The court heard that Live Touch (Pvt) Ltd, where the complainant Kyle Dongchaun Wang is the managing director, started an expansion drive into limestone mining.

Between March and April in 2020, Dongchaun submitted Temporal Employment Permits (TEP) applications to the Immigration Department for 33 Chinese technical experts.

The Immigration Department submitted the applications to the Committee on Foreign Recruitment to process them, the court heard.

On April 21, 2020, the committee made a site visit to Live Touch Mine in Kwekwe where they were shown the operations of the mine by Junior Zigora, the operations officer.

On May14, Zigora received a call from Badza, who said he was from the President’s Office, and wanted details of the person, who was responsible for the TEP applications.

Badza demanded a bribe for facilitation of the TEP applications.

The mine director reported the case to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and a trap was set.

On May 18, Badza contacted Dongchaun and they agreed to meet at a hotel in the capital where he asked for US$300 for each application, for a total of US$9 900.

Dongchaun promised to give him US$3 500, with the balance to be paid after the issuance of the TEPs.

He handed over the money to Badza, who was with Matsvimbo at a restaurant in Borrowdale, and they were arrested by ZACC officers.

Of the four years, one was suspended on condition of good behaviour, and three are effective.

Oscar Madhume appeared for the State. Herald