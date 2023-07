Former night club manager Ronnie Ngwenya has been sentenced to an effective 12 years in jail.

He was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a teenage schoolgirl.

Magistrate Fadzai Mthombeni suspended 3 years on condition that he doesn’t commit an offense of a sexual nature in the next five years.

Ngwenya was convicted after a full trial and was acquitted of the two rape counts he was facing.

Zvikomborero Mupasa appeared for the State. H Metro