EX MINISTER SHOT DOWN CHINESE MINING PROJECTS

Several projects being implemented by the Second Republic in the mining sector including the Manhize Steel Plant in Mhondoro were at some point scuttled by former Mines and Mining Development Minister, Walter Chidhakwa.
The Manhize project only started in 2022 after several
attempts to tie down the deal during the First Republic failed.
If the Second Republic had not come in, the Manhize Steel
Plant would have remained a pipe dream as every effort to bring in investment
in the mining industry from China was being shot down.
In his address at a rally near Inkomo yesterday, Zanu PF
spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mr Chidhakwa stifled every effort
made to lure investment, which would have seen some projects implemented
earlier.
“He (Mr Chidhakwa) thwarted our efforts to bring about
investment in the mining industry from China when he was Mines Minister,” said
Cde Mutsvangwa.
“The investment we sought then included the Manhize Steel
plant. (Now) he wants to ascend to power by playing the tribal and regional
card.”
Cde Mutsvangwa said Mr Chidhakwa is attempting to ride on
the tribal and regional card in his political ambition.
But playing the tribal and regional cards is disliked by
Zimbabweans.
Now aspiring for office in Zvimba South Constituency as an independent candidate, Mr Chidhakwa has been described as being insincere.
\The former Zvimba South legislator was accused of amassing
wealth for himself and his family but now pretends to be concerned about the
welfare of the people.
Zanu PF Central Committee member and outgoing legislator
for the area Cde Phillip Chiyangwa said the party should remain peaceful in
maintaining its winning streak.
Cdes Tawanda Tungamirai and Jessica Tapfumaneyi, who
participated in the primary elections, said the party remains supreme and they
are solidly behind the party candidate. Herald
