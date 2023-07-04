EVERYONE NOW CALLS ME A WIZARD

A KAROI man has been granted a peace order against his sister-in-law whom he claimed was spreading falsehoods that he was a wizard.

Nhamo Zhuwaneti won the order to bar his sister-in-law, Linnet Kanyandura, from coming to his house.

“I used to assist her with groceries and money during my brother’s absence and she’s now taking advantage of my kindness.

“She goes around the neighbourhood spreading false rumours, and now everyone calls me a wizard.

:She has been defaulting on all court hearings.

“She recently came to my house with her father and choked me, accusing me of practicing black magic.

“I’m tired of this and just want to live a peaceful life.”

Linnet denied the accusations, saying she was the one whose life was actually under threat.

“I never abused him in any way or called him a wizard.

“We were once called by the headman for counselling and no one attended the meeting.

“If the peace order is granted, I won’t be able to access his premises and visit my aunt to help with the kids,” she said.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted the peace order to Nhamo. H Metro