ESTATE AGENT REMANDED IN CUSTODY OVER CONTEMPT OF COURT

TOP Estate agent, Tawanda Ndirwo Muvingi, spent the weekend behind bars after he was hauled to court on Saturday charged with contempt of court.
Muvingi appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who
remanded him in custody to today for bail considerations.
Allegations are that on July 7, Muvingi accused Cape Valley
Properties as a bogus agent using both his personal and business Facebook
accounts.
His business account is Swallowfield Estates.
This was in breach of a court order granted at the Harare
Civil Court ordering him to remove his posts from his Facebook account
describing Cape Valley Properties as a bogus agent within 24 hours of the
order.
Muvingi went on to post more defamatory posts.
Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro
