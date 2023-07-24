ESTATE AGENT REMANDED IN CUSTODY OVER CONTEMPT OF COURT

TOP Estate agent, Tawanda Ndirwo Muvingi, spent the weekend behind bars after he was hauled to court on Saturday charged with contempt of court.

Muvingi appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to today for bail considerations.

Allegations are that on July 7, Muvingi accused Cape Valley Properties as a bogus agent using both his personal and business Facebook accounts.

His business account is Swallowfield Estates.

This was in breach of a court order granted at the Harare Civil Court ordering him to remove his posts from his Facebook account describing Cape Valley Properties as a bogus agent within 24 hours of the order.

Muvingi went on to post more defamatory posts.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro