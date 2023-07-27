ED : WE ARE READY TO DUMP US DOLLAR

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the country is agreeable to the use of alternative forms of payment for various transactions as opposed to the sole use of the United States dollar.
Yesterday during a bilateral meeting with Russian President
Vladimir Putin at the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Summit in
St Petersburg, the President also appealed to his host to consider Zimbabwe’s
request to join the BRICS New Development Bank.
This comes as many nations, such as Russia, China and India
have been dumping the use of the US dollar with more nations, fed up by the US
unilateralism and coercive approach to international relations, now seeking a
new inclusive democratic order.
“In view of the sanctions imposed on both our countries and
subsequent challenges in undertaking US-dollar denominated transactions,
Zimbabwe is agreeable to pursue alternative autonomous solutions and the use of
alternative forms of payment for various transactions. I am happy that the
Russian Federation has already accomplished this as a result of the sanctions
imposed on your Republic.
“May I highlight that Zimbabwe intends to bid for a
non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the period
2027-28, we appeal for the support of the Russian Federation. Similarly,
Zimbabwe submitted a request to you Your Excellency to join the BRICS New
Development Bank; we equally count on the support of Your Excellency in this
endeavour,” said President Mnangagwa.
The President said long-standing relations between Zimbabwe
and Russia remain very solid and excellent, rooted in both countries’ firm
belief in the sovereign right of the countries to determine their own
destinies.
He said Russia has been a steadfast friend for Zimbabwe in
both good and bad times, and that he is confident that those relations will
continue to grow and strengthen.
With Zimbabwe and Russia relations stronger, the President
said he expects high level visits and exchanges between the two countries.
“On economic cooperation, as we forge ahead it is important
for our two sides to work harder to further deepen bilateral trade and
commercial exchanges,” he said.
He also acknowledged investments made by Alrosa, the
world’s biggest diamond company, in Zimbabwe saying it has contributed to
economic growth.
Zimbabwe recently took delivery of helicopters from Russia
that have been distributed among other sectors to health delivery and policing,
another batch is on its way.
President Mnangagwa also invited Russian companies to take
advantage of the investor-friendly policies of Zimbabwe and invest in lithium
mining, agro-industry and infrastructure development. Herald
